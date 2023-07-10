School Closure News Live Updates: Check Holiday Dates in Punjab, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Himachal, Haryana Schools

School Closure News Live Updates: Heavy rains have led to the closing of schools across several states in India. Right from landslides in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh to flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon, students have been affected the most. Their education has been disrupted. Punjab closed schools on July 10 due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for classes 5th and 8th has also been postponed. Delhi-NCR recorded the maximum rainfall in a single day in the last 41 years. Holidays have been declared in schools across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram today.