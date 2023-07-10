CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » School Closure News Live Updates: Check Holiday Dates in Punjab, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Himachal, Haryana Schools

Live now

School Closure News Live Updates: Check Holiday Dates in Punjab, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Himachal, Haryana Schools

School Closure News Live Updates: Right from landslides in Himachal Pradesh to flooding in Delhi, students education has been disriupted due to torrential rains

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:01 IST

New Delhi, India

School closed due to rains Live updates
School closed due to rains in several parts in the country, check live updates here (Representative image/PTI)

School Closure News Live Updates: Heavy rains have led to the closing of schools across several states in India. Right from landslides in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh to flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon, students have been affected the most. Their education has been disrupted. Punjab closed schools on July 10 due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for classes 5th and 8th has also been postponed. Delhi-NCR recorded the maximum rainfall in a single day in the last 41 years. Holidays have been declared in schools across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram today.

Jul 10, 2023 16:01 IST

School, colleges shut in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges today, July 10, since the district has received heavy rains. It has been estimated that the rains will continue till July 11 across the entire state.

Jul 10, 2023 15:58 IST

Punjab postpones class 5th, 8th re-appear exams

District administrations in Punjab have declared holiday in schools today due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for the 5th, and 8th classes which were to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB today, has now been postponed. The board has said that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed till 15 July.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Karnataka too have been facing excessive rains for quite a few days now. Kottayam and Alappuzha districts have declared holidays for schools and other educational institutions. The public examinations scheduled for today will, however, go forward as planned.

