School Closure News Live Updates: Check Holiday Dates in Punjab, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Himachal, Haryana Schools

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:01 IST
School Closure News Live Updates: Heavy rains have led to the closing of schools across several states in India. Right from landslides in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh to flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon, students have been affected the most. Their education has been disrupted. Punjab closed schools on July 10 due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for classes 5th and 8th has also been postponed. Delhi-NCR recorded the maximum rainfall in a single day in the last 41 years. Holidays have been declared in schools across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram today.
Mandi district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges today, July 10, since the district has received heavy rains. It has been estimated that the rains will continue till July 11 across the entire state.
District administrations in Punjab have declared holiday in schools today due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for the 5th, and 8th classes which were to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB today, has now been postponed. The board has said that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Kerala and Karnataka too have been facing excessive rains for quite a few days now. Kottayam and Alappuzha districts have declared holidays for schools and other educational institutions. The public examinations scheduled for today will, however, go forward as planned.