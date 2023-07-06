CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » School Holiday Declared in Goa Today as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains
1-MIN READ

School Holiday Declared in Goa Today as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:50 IST

Goa, India

(Representative image)

(Representative image)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools. Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

“In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department’s Goa center predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall…. it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 6th July 2023 from Std I to XII,” it read.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:July 06, 2023, 10:50 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 10:50 IST