School Holidays in May: From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, State-wise Summer Vacation List

The month of May marks the beginning of summer vacation for students and teachers in the majority of states across the country. With almost a month off from school, the holidays in May offer students the longest opportunity to unwind, play, and develop new interests or skill sets while simultaneously getting ready for the upcoming academic year.

Many Indian states have announced the dates for their summer vacations, so let’s take a look at them:

Kerala

As of April 2, Kerala’s public schools were officially closed for a 60-day summer break that would last through the end of May. Education Minister V Sivankutty made the announcement about the summer holiday for classes 1 to 9. The new academic session for 2023-24 is scheduled to kick off on June 1.

West Bengal

The summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will begin on May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24 in the wake of sweltering heat across the state. The education authorities have not released the date to start the academic session 2023-2024.

Madhya Pradesh

Summer vacations have been announced in the schools of Madhya Pradesh. The schools have granted holidays from May 1 to June 15. School teachers can expect their summer vacations from May 1 to June 9. The new academic session for the year 2023-24 started on April 17.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has announced the summer vacation schedule for schools. Schools are scheduled to be closed effective from May 1 and will resume on June 12. This directive was issued by S Suresh Kumar, the Commissioner of School Education. The last working day for the 2022-23 academic year is April 30. All schools in the state, including both public and private ones, will reopen on June 12.

Tamil Nadu

Schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum have closed for the summer holiday beginning April 29. According to the yearly schedule announced by the School Education Department in Chennai on April 28, the schools will resume for Classes 1 through 5 on June 5 and for Classes 6 through 12 on June 1.

Maharashtra

The start of the summer break for students in Maharashtra’s elementary, middle, and high schools was April 21. The schools are scheduled to reopen on June 15. The Maharashtra government had announced the summer vacations in view of the extensive heatwave across India.

Odisha

Summer vacations in Odisha were scheduled to begin on April 19, however, this date was subsequently revised. The summer break is scheduled from May 5 to June 18, according to the Odisha Department of Education.

Jharkhand

Summer break in Jharkhand will last from May 21 through June 10. The upcoming academic year 2023–24 is scheduled to start on June 12.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh schools will have a 40-day summer break this year. The academic schedule indicates that the summer break will take place from May 21 to June 20. The education department will issue a separate notification if there are any changes to the dates.

