School Holidays in September 2023: Educational Institutes to Remain Closed for 4 Days

As September arrives in India, it brings along the spirit of festivity. This year, the calendar is packed with special dates, events, and festivals that colour each month throughout the country. This year, in September many schools will sync their holidays with local celebrations in their states. Therefore, students are advised to review the school holiday schedule to organise their academic activities.

According to the holiday list, students are expected to get holidays on – September 5 (Teachers Day), September 6 or 7 (Janmashtami), September 19 (Ganesh Chaturthi), and September 28 (Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad).

September 5 (Teachers Day): It marks the birth anniversary of India’s second president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also a famous philosopher, teacher, and scholar. Teachers’ Day is observed in India to recall and appreciate Dr Radhakrishnan’s life, career, and approach towards education and students.

September 6 or 7 (Janmashtami): Every year, the holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great fanfare across the country. Janmashtami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year, there is some uncertainty over the exact date of the events. Janmashtami will be commemorated on both days, according to Drik Panchang.

September 19 (Ganesh Chaturthi): Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturdashi or Vinayak Chaturdashi, honours the birth of Lord Ganesha. This sacred festival is extremely important for the Hindu community. Various states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Odisha, celebrate Lord Ganesha’s birth anniversary with great zeal. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival will end on September 28 with the Ganesha Visarjan.

September 28 (Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad): Id-e-Milad is a special occasion for Muslims to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birth. It is also known as Muhammad’s Birthday, Nabi Day, or Mawlid. This event is widely celebrated by the Muslim community around the world.

Furthermore, on August 23, the Delhi government issued a notification declaring a public holiday in the national capital from September 8 to 10, in honour of the G20 summit. The notification states that all banks, financial institutions, and commercial organisations in the New Delhi district will be closed.

All Delhi government and private workplaces, as well as educational institutions such as schools and colleges, will be closed for three days, according to the notification, which came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the public holiday plan.