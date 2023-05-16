CHANGE LANGUAGE
School in South Delhi Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found Yet
School in South Delhi Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found (Representative Image )

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found (Representative Image )

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat

A school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

    Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

    The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 16, 2023, 12:18 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 12:18 IST