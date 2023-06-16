CHANGE LANGUAGE
School Job Scam: Bengal Education Secretary Appears Before CBI
School Job Scam: Bengal Education Secretary Appears Before CBI

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:36 IST

Kolkata, India

Thursday was Jain’s second appearance before the CBI in the same case (File Photo)

Manish Jain was questioned about the documents related to the recruitment, which have his signatures, a senior officer of the central agency said

West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain on Thursday appeared before the CBI sleuths at the agency’s Kolkata office in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment at state government-aided schools. Jain was questioned about the documents related to the recruitment, which have his signatures, a senior officer of the central agency said.

”He was cross-checked with the versions given by arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee as well as other accused persons. His statements have been recorded,” the CBI officer said. Thursday was Jain’s second appearance before the CBI in the same case.

The bureaucrat was summoned and questioned for more than five hours during his last appearance at the CBI office last year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
