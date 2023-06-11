CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » School Of Excellence Created Platform for Students To Explore Artistic Abilities: Atishi
1-MIN READ

School Of Excellence Created Platform for Students To Explore Artistic Abilities: Atishi

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Atishi attended the Lehar art exhibition  at the Bikaner House (File Photo)

Atishi attended the Lehar art exhibition  at the Bikaner House (File Photo)

The exhibition was organised by more than 370 students of Class 10 and 11 from ASoSE (Performing and Visual Arts) to showcase the artwork created by them

Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) has created a platform for students to explore their artistic abilities and channel their thoughts into impactful art forms, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Attending the art exhibition named “Lehar” at the Bikaner House, Atishi said the event not only highlighted the talent of young artists but also underscored the importance of incorporating arts education into the school curriculum.

“B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence has created a platform for students to explore their artistic abilities and channel their thoughts into impactful art forms. This exhibition not only highlighted the immense talent of these young artists but also underscored the importance of incorporating arts education into our curriculum to foster creativity,” she said.

The exhibition was organised by more than 370 students of Class 10 and 11 from ASoSE (Performing and Visual Arts) to showcase the artwork created by them.

“It was heartening to see how young minds are engaging with pressing issues of the surrounding and conveying their concerns through art. This exhibition served as a powerful reminder of the role education plays in nurturing talent,” Atishi said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
