School Principal Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Two Girl Students in Hyd

A case was registered against the principal of a private school here for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students of the institute, police said on Sunday. Based on the complaint filed by the parents of the two girl students, both studying 10th standard, the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Mailardevpally police station, they said.

The principal, who was accused of misbehaving the two students in the school premises, was taken into custody, police said adding further investigations were on.