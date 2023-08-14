CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » School Principal Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Two Girl Students in Hyd
1-MIN READ

School Principal Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Two Girl Students in Hyd

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST

Telangana, India

the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act (Representational: IANS)

The principal, who was accused of misbehaving the two students in the school premises, was taken into custody, police said adding further investigations were on

A case was registered against the principal of a private school here for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students of the institute, police said on Sunday. Based on the complaint filed by the parents of the two girl students, both studying 10th standard, the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Mailardevpally police station, they said.

The principal, who was accused of misbehaving the two students in the school premises, was taken into custody, police said adding further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo
first published:August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST