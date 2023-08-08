CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » School Teacher Removed from Service in Madhya Pradesh for Violating Two-child Norm
1-MIN READ

School Teacher Removed from Service in Madhya Pradesh for Violating Two-child Norm

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:14 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

According to the state government GAD order, the third child should not be born to a govt employee after January 26, 2001 (Representative Image)

According to the state government GAD order, the third child should not be born to a govt employee after January 26, 2001 (Representative Image)

A teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has been removed from service for hiding information about his three children while securing the job, in violation of the government's twochild norm, officials said

A teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district has been removed from service for hiding information about his three children while securing the job, in violation of the government’s two-child norm, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the service termination order issued on August 2 by the joint director of public instructions, the school education department received a complaint of a violation of the two-child norm after Ganesh Prasad Sharma was appointed as a teacher in the CM Rise School, Amayan, in March this year.

The school’s principal, Tikam Singh, who shared the termination order, said according to the state government’s General Administration Department (GAD) order, the third child should not be born to a government employee after January 26, 2001.

Sharma’s service has been terminated by the school education department for hiding the information about his third child, he added. The termination order said the complaint against Sharma was found to be true during an investigation by the district education officer (DEO). The teacher furnished wrong information with the government and concealed the information about his third child, it said. The order also instructed the DEO to file a police complaint against the teacher.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. MPBSE
first published:August 08, 2023, 10:58 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 11:14 IST