Schools Closed In Various Districts Of Odisha Due To IMD Warnings

Considering the heavy rainfall that Southern States are experiencing, IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in some districts of Odisha. Owning to this, the administration of Balangir district has shut down the schools for today, August 2. Along with this, Anganwadis are also closed for the safety and security of the students and teachers. The administration has closed schools in the following districts:- keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balasore and Nuapada.

Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for districts in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal for heavy to very heavy rainfall. As reported, the Keonjhar Collector has also ordered all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to be on the lookout for potential issues brought on by the downpours. Similar to this, the Bolangir district government declared a holiday following the IMD’s red alert for the area’s severe rains.

Heavy rain is expected in numerous districts of Odisha during the next two days, according to the IMD advisory. Fishermen have also received a warning from IMD not to enter the water. When speaking to the media, IMD scientist HR Biswa said that numerous regions of Odisha for the following two days will witness heavy downpours. He continued by saying that heavy rain is expected in the northern part of the Odisha district and other areas within the next 24 hours.

Up until August 5, 2023, various states are expected to have heavy to very high rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. On August 2 and 3, 2023, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in areas of East UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.