Schools Across North Indian States Shut Down Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, Check Latest Update

Numerous states in India have had to close their schools as well as colleges as a result of the devastation caused by heavy rainfall. North India, especially Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, have been severely affected by flash floods, frequent downpours, and flood-like conditions. Authorities have taken precautions since the safety of the children and instructors has been their highest priority.

State governments are actively monitoring the situation and taking the necessary actions to reduce the impact of the rains as well as strengthen municipal infrastructure and drainage systems in order to minimise the consequences of any future extreme weather events such as this.

Here is a list of the states that have issued directives ordering the closure of their schools due to recent torrential downpours and flooding.

Uttar Pradesh

Owing to the rising flood levels in the Yamuna River and heavy rains, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district authority in Uttar Pradesh has announced that all schools would be closed on July 14. Similarly, schools in Ghaziabad would remain closed until July 15 as a result of prolonged rainfall.

Punjab

Punjab has also been severely affected by the heavy downpour, leading to the closure of government, private, and aided schools until July 16. The state’s education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, made the announcement via Twitter. This decision was made to ensure the safety of students as the rains persisted, causing widespread flooding.

Delhi

Delhi has been dealing with a flood-like condition, prompting schools to close temporarily. Civil Lines and Shahadra are two of the afflicted localities where government and private schools have been asked to shut down due to severe flooding. CM Arvind Kejriwal, also said that all schools, colleges, and institutions will be closed through Sunday. Delhi–NCR’s infrastructure has been severely damaged by the incessant rains, which have left several roadways and residential areas knee-deep in water.

Uttarakhand

In view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast of continuous rains, the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand has also announced a holiday for schools today, July 13.

Himachal Pradesh

Severe rains in Himachal Pradesh led to the closure of all government and private schools affiliated with various education boards such as the state, CBSE, and ICSE. Due to the weather in the area, this precautionary action has been taken to safeguard both students and teachers. District administrations will issue further information on the reopening of schools.