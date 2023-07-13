CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Schools, Colleges and Universities Will Remain Closed Till Sunday: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Schools, Colleges and Universities Will Remain Closed Till Sunday: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:15 IST

New Delhi, India

People in Delhi will also face water crisis for a day or two, Kejriwal said (File Photo)

Amid heavy rains and water logging in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced closure of schools, colleges and universities till July 16

Schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed till Sunday, July 16, in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The announcement comes amid heavy rains and water logging in Delhi. Further, all government and private offices have been directed to work from home, reported ANI. As many as 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area have been directed to remain closed due to a flood-like situation in the surrounding areas.

“We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All Govt offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home," Kejriwal said.

The CM has also stated that water rationing will have to be done as three water treatment plants are shut. Besides, people will face water crisis for a day or two, he added. “Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools," he said.

Not just Delhi, but Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh too have been facing torrential rains over the past few days. Schools in UP’s Ghaziabad will remain shut till Jul 15 due to heavy rainfall. “In view of the heavy rains, schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed,” Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, District Education Officer, Ghaziabad said on Sunday. Several universities in these regions have also postponed their exams.

