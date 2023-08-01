Schools, Colleges in Gurugram, Faridabad to Remain Closed Today Due to Violence in Nuh

As a preventative measure in light of the violence that erupted in Nuh after a mob of rebels pelted stones and set cars ablaze during a religious procession, the state government of Haryana announced on Monday night the closure of all educational facilities, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Gurugram and Faridabad today, August 1.

A directive was published on Twitter by the Gurugram District Magistrate’s office which read, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders.”

#Information | All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders. pic.twitter.com/3mSqnGPgot— DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) July 31, 2023

In Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday evening, confrontations between two groups during a religious parade by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad resulted in the deaths of two home guards and the injuries of over 200 others. The conflict resulted in the tossing of stones and the torching of many vehicles. Following this, mobile internet services were terminated in the district of Nuh. Internet access will be unavailable in the Nuh district until August 2. According to a formal announcement from the Haryana government, the decision was made to prevent the dissemination of false information and disinformation on social media.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, both of whom worked at the Khedali Daula police station. The police have reported that the police officers who were hurt during the conflict between two groups in Nuh, have been sent to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Police claimed that while the police units marched from Gurugram to Mewat, a mob assaulted them.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, and other officials from all political backgrounds have pleaded with people to uphold peace and unity in the state amid the heightened communal conflict in Nuh. Khattar further stated that the perpetrators of the clashes will face the most severe consequences possible.