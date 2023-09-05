Minutes Before Opening, Hyderabad Govt Announces Holiday in Schools, Colleges Due to Heavy Rains

A holiday has been declared across schools and colleges in Hyderabad today due to heavy rains. The announcement came minutes before schools were to open today, September 5. All educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain shut today, the collector of Hyderabad announced. Further, several schools are slated to celebrate Teachers’ Day today.

“Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe," posted the collector of Hyderabad on microblogging platform X.

📢 Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe☔️🌧️@TelanganaCMO @TelanganaCS @YadavTalasani— Collector_HYD (@Collector_HYD) September 5, 2023

The decision to close schools and colleges today, however, came at the last moment with several users of X slamming the government for the same. “Just minutes before school opening From an unverified account..Shame #ResignkTR," posted one user. “Too late. GHMC is taking faster decisions than the Education department & CMO," posted another. (sic)

Another user said the announcement should have been made earlier. “This announcement must have come a bit earlier. Most of the kids would have already left for the school by the time your announcement came. Wish we were little proactive." (sic)

Schools in Hyderabad were closed last week too. All educational institutes were closed on August 29 and 30 to conduct the TSPC Group 2 Service Recruitment examination. The District Educational Officers were requested by the Secretary of TSPC to declare a holiday as they identified several schools to conduct the exam.

Furthermore, several schools in India are expected to be closed on September 6 or 7 for Janmashtami, September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 28 for Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad.

Additionally, schools in Delhi will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit. Schools in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in order to support the event and manage traffic congestion. This provides school students with the opportunity to observe the country’s involvement in global events.