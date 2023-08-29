Schools, Colleges In Kerala Closed Today Due To Onam

On the occasion of Onam festival, schools and colleges in Kerala are closed today. Local banks in Kerala are also observing holiday to mark the Onam festival. Educational establishments are closed from August 28 till August 30, 2023. However, some of the educational institutions are closed till September 3, 2023. Certain establishments are also giving holidays on August 31 on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. It is advised to the students to cross check with their respective school and colleges.

Meanwhile, ahead of the G-20 Summit, schools and colleges in the national capital will also be closed. In order to keep the roads of Delhi less congested, Delhi Government has issued an order directing closure of schools, colleges, banks and companies as well. September 8 will be a public holiday for both students and employees.

Police officials are on high alert with an elaborate arrangements for hassle free travel for delegates. Speaking with News18, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav stated that, “Delhi will be a controlled zone" during the G-20 Summit. The restrictions will be implemented from midnight September 7 till September 10 midnight.

G20 summit attendees are anticipated to begin arriving far earlier than the official supper and main summit, which are set for September 9 at Pragati Maidan along with a cultural program. The National Gallery for Modern Art and Pusa Road were the initial destinations for the spouses of the leaders, according to officials, who also said that they might be given guided tours of the rest of the city.

The G- 20 event will take place at the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, erstwhile Pragati Maidan. It has been built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crores and constructed within an area of 123 acres.