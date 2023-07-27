Schools, Colleges in Mumbai to Remain Closed Today After IMD's Red Alert, MU Exams Postponed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered that all schools and colleges in Mumbai would stay closed today, July 27, due to the city’s prediction of exceptionally heavy rains. According to Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC, the safety of students is of the highest priority, hence the holiday has been declared in response to the red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mumbai has been placed under a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which will be in place from Wednesday night at 8 PM till Thursday afternoon and warns of the possibility of severe to extremely heavy rains. All government and private schools and colleges in the city will be closed today as a result of the precautions that the authorities have taken in light of this warning.

A tweet By BMC further detailing the closure of the schools reads, “In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all Municipal, Government and Private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the Mumbai City and Suburbs, on tomorrow Thursday, 27 July 2023."

Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has issued Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoonIn view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023

Mumbai University has postponed its semester examinations scheduled for today, July 27 due to the IMD red alert for the city. According to a statement issued by MU, all 15 of the examinations that were supposed to be conducted today have been postponed, and the new dates will be made public soon. Additionally, the January session test for both first and second-year students at MU’s Institute of Open and Distance Learning (IDOL) has also been rescheduled.

The updated dates will shortly be communicated to students who are scheduled to take the examinations.

All residents were further advised by the local authorities to remain vigilant, stay indoors, and sincerely follow administrative directives. With a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall so far, Mumbai has recorded its wettest July ever on Wednesday. The previous high was 1502 mm in July 2020.