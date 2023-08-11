Schools, Colleges In Nuh Reopen Today After a Hiatus Of 10 Days

After a hiatus of 10 days, schools in Haryana’s Nuh district have reopened today. The educational institutions in the district were closed since July 31 due to communal clashes. From today, the Haryana State Transport services will also be fully restored. The District Magistrate of Nuh, Dhirender Khadgata notified, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

As a part of reopening, curfew is relaxed, ATM’s services will also open in the relaxation zone. The authorities also requested that Muslim clerics lead people in Friday prayers at their houses. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Nuh violence accused Munfed and Saikul were taken into custody in Silkho Village, Haryana. The arrests, according to a police officer, came after an altercation. The accused’s possessions included a motorcycle and an illegal country-made “katta."

In the violence that broke out in Muslim-dominated Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by crowds, six people—two home guards and a cleric—died. Violence was also seen in isolated incidences in Gurugram. On Wednesday, a “mahapanchayat" was held in the Baas hamlet of the Hisar district where members of various faiths, farmers, and khaps discussed strengthening ties across communities.

The mahapanchayat, which was held under the auspices of the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, saw participation from a number of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. People from many religions, including Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, would cooperate to restore peace in the Mewat region, according to a resolution adopted during the conference.