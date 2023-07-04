Schools, Colleges Shut Today In Karnataka As Heavy Rainfall Expected n Dakshina Kannada Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast exceptionally heavy rain in multiple regions across the country today. Given the severe rainfall, many districts in Karnataka have declared a holiday for all schools today, July 4. Schools and institutions in various districts have been ordered to remain closed in districts notably Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri, and Bantwal. All classes in these districts, whether state government, private, or semi-government-aided, will stay closed today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), significant rainfall was experienced in many parts of Karnataka on July 3, and further rain is forecast through July 7.

Karnataka | Due to excessive rain in the region, holiday has been announced by the District authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal: Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

The IMD predicts exceptionally heavy rain for the next five days, with an orange alert in force in the Dakshina Kannada region till July 7. As stated in a message from the IMD’s official Twitter account, a warning was put out for fishermen on July 2 across the coastal areas of Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, the Gulf of Mannar, and Lakshadweep.

Two districts in Kerala, the neighbouring state, have been placed on red alert, while all other districts have been placed on orange alert.

Additionally, other states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and others have significant rainfall forecasts for the upcoming five days.