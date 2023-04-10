CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Education News LIVEUP Board ResultAP Board ResultCBSE Result 2023CGBSE Result 2023
Home » education-career » Schools Found Forcing Parents to Buy Books, Uniforms from Them May Lose Recognition: Atishi
1-MIN READ

Schools Found Forcing Parents to Buy Books, Uniforms from Them May Lose Recognition: Atishi

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Atishi said they will be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints (News18)

Atishi said they will be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints (News18)

Atishi said that the Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the matter, and guidelines will be issued by it

Delhi Education minister Atishi on Sunday said strict action, including termination of recognition, will be taken against private schools forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from them or any specific vendor.

During a press conference, she was asked about the issue, and she said that the Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the matter, and guidelines will be issued by it.

”Many private schools are pressurising parents to buy uniforms and books from them. The Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the issue. We will be issuing guidelines over the matter in a day or two.

”We will also be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints. Schools found to be indulging in such behaviour again will be punished with strict action, and could even lose recognition,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the minister also interacted with 5,000 government school teachers at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme for them organised by SCERT.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
first published:April 10, 2023, 10:39 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 10:52 IST