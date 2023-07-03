Schools In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Opens After Extended Summer Vacation

Finally the summer vacations for Uttar Pradesh and Delhi school students ends. Both private and government schools resumed their academic activities from today. Due to heatwaves, several states extended the summer vacations for the students and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh school were no exception to it. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Schools extended the summer vacations to July 2, 2023 amid soaring temperatures in the state. Earlier, school in UP were scheduled to open on June 27 but the notification was deferred and extended till July 3, 2023. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As compared to last year, the schools in UP extended the holidays to protect students from adverse conditions of heatwaves and rising temperatures. The schools reopened for one day on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day. Uttar Pradesh schools will be operating as per the timetable announced earlier from July 3. According to an official statement, appropriate cleanliness of restrooms, access to drinking water, and proper sitting arrangements for children must be assured before reopening.

The School Management Committee will be responsible to make decisions on cleanliness at accredited schools that are managed by the UP Basic Education Council. Meanwhile, teachers have been advised to ensure the completion of all essential tasks at their respective levels prior to the school’s reopening. These responsibilities include arrangements for mid-day meals, handling Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) related tasks, proper distribution of textbooks, and other relevant errands.

Further from July 5 to July 31, the Uttar Pradesh government has kickstarted a special campaign to inspect the schools in the state. The inspection will check basic amenities like clean drinking water, mid day meals, toilets for the children and checking of other academic activities. Apart from schools, inspection will also be held in council schools, madrasa, and aided schools. Children in elementary schools were earlier asked to continue their studies and summer homework using the Diksha App. The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert in the state due to extreme heat waves expected in many parts of the Uttar Pradesh.