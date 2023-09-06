Schools In Haryana To Observe Janmashtami 2023 Holiday On Sep 7

The Human Resource Department of Haryana government has notified a gazette holiday on September 7 to observe Janmashtami 2023. Earlier, the Haryana government used to mark Janmashtami on September 6. In an official notification posted on microblogging site, X, the department said, “Haryana Government has announced gazetted holiday on September 7, 2023 on the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami. Earlier this holiday was notified on 6th September. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Chief Secretary."

On September 7, the Haryana government is observing a gazette holiday in the departments, boards, corporations, educational and other institutions. The notification also mentions that, the holiday will be observed within the meaning of Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.

The development comes days after when students were in confusion on which day they will receive a holiday from the educational establishment. Settling the matter, schools in Haryana will mark Janmashtami 2023 on September 7 and thereby providing holiday.

Janmashtami 2023: Date And Time

This year, for the first time in many, both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra will be conjunct. On September 6 at 3:37 p.m., Ashtami Tithi will begin, and it will end on September 7 at 4:14 p.m.

On the other hand, Rohini Nakshatra will begin on September 6 at 9.20 and terminate on September 7 at 10.25. At midnight on the evening of September 6th, both Ashtami and Rohini Nakshatra will coincide in this way. As a result, as Krishna was born under the Rohini nakshatra, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6. On September 7, there will be Dahi Handi festivities.