Schools In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala To Remain Closed Today Due To Rains

Administrations in charge of education are assessing the situation and urging the closure of schools in a number of states today as persistently heavy rain continues to hamper day-to-day movements in many states throughout the country.

Maharashtra is experiencing torrential rains, which have resulted in several areas of the state being waterlogged. The Raigad district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today. The District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, made this announcement in response to the Orange Alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad, according to a tweet put out by ANI. “Maharashtra | All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad: District Collector Yogesh Mhase” read the tweet

Given that the India Meteorological Department anticipates rain in several regions of Karnataka over the next 24 hours, educational establishments in various districts have been told to remain closed today, July 24. Numerous districts, including Dharwad, are anticipated to get moderate to severe rains. Due to the heavy rains, primary schools, high schools, Pre-University (PU), and degree colleges in Karnataka’s Dharwad district would be closed on Monday. Dharwad District Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde announced the one-day holiday for educational institutions on Sunday.

According to a tweet from ANI, Chikkamagaluru District Commissioner, Meena Nagaraj has also announced a school holiday in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district. “Karnataka | Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region: DC Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj" the tweet stated.

In Kerala, all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, were ordered to be closed today, July 24, as a result of an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department. In addition to a yellow alert issued for the district of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram, the IMD on Sunday issued orange alerts for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

The decision however does not apply to the Kannur University PSC examinations, which will be held as scheduled today despite the fact that all educational institutions in these Kerala districts would be closed.