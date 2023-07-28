Schools In Maharashtra's Thane District Closed Today Due To IMD Alert Of Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Thane district for today, July 28. Taking early precautions the district administration has called off the schools in the district for today. The administration notification announces that all government, private, and aided schools and colleges in the Thane district will remain closed today.

School kids in all mediums/boards from classes 1 to 12 may have inconveniences in commuting to school due to the high rainfall witnessed in the area and the potential for heavy rains anticipated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to the urgency of the situation and the need to ensure student safety, a holiday has been declared for July 28, 2023, at all district-run schools.

Over the past week, Maharashtra witnessed strong to very high rainfall, causing certain places to experience landslides and floods. According to a statement made by the district collector, schools have been closed in the Palghar district. Due to the area’s severe rain today, July 28, 2023, both public and private schools will be closed.

Additionally, Raigad has been placed under a red alert, and local schools have been closed since July 26, 2023. From Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday, IMD has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rain in the city and suburbs. In addition, an orange alert has been issued for today’s rainfall in the districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Maharashtra’s Raigad district recorded an average of 104 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday, reported PTI quoting officials. At the same time, certain parts in the financial capital are under red alert.

The Konkan region of Goa and Maharashtra is also expected to receive heavy rainfalls amid rain alerts in several parts of Maharashtra. Yesterday as well, all schools and educational institutes were shut down in Mumbai amid rain and thunderstorm warnings as the weather body predicts a possible rise in Yamuna level.