Schools in UP to Have Quarterly Evaluation of Students
1-MIN READ

Schools in UP to Have Quarterly Evaluation of Students

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

IANS

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 17:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Tests will be conducted from September 11 to 16 (Representative Image)

The schools of basic education department will be conducting quarterly assessment of its students in Uttar Pradesh

The schools of basic education department will be conducting quarterly assessments of its students in Uttar Pradesh. For this, tests will be conducted from September 11 to 16. It will be based on target/learning outcomes achieved through Saral App. The level of knowledge, in language and mathematics, of students from Classes 1 to 5 and that of mathematics and science subjects of students from Classes 6 to 8 will be tested.

Printing of question papers and OMR sheets for evaluation is being done by the state project office through GeM portal.

Selected printers will supply question papers and OMR sheets in the districts and later the same will be taken to schools.

For students of Classes 1 to 3, one question paper will be provided for every five children. Question papers will be given to every student in Classes 4 to 8. The responsibility of conducting the examination with integrity will be of the Basic Education Officer (BEO), Block Education Officer, and District Coordinator (Training).

According to BSA, Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, the teachers will ask questions from the question paper to evaluate students of Classes 1 to 3 in the form of an interview. On receiving the answer, they fill the OMR sheet themselves with a black ball pen.

If there is no answer, the circles will be kept blank. After this, the OMR sheet will be scanned through the Saral app. The duration of the exam will be one hour 30 minutes. Teachers will have to complete the scanning process within an hour.

Likewise, for the evaluation of students in Classes 4 to 8, the OMR sheet will be filled out by the students themselves. Every student will also have to fill in a nine-digit student ID.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
first published:September 03, 2023, 17:52 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 17:52 IST