Schools to Remain Closed for 14 Days in April, Check List of Holidays Here

April 1 marked the beginning of the new academic session in several schools in the country. However, schools are expected to remain closed for 14 to 15 days this month including the upcoming weekend. These holidays include five Sundays and other important festivals that will take place in April.

According to media reports, schools across India are expected to remain closed for 74 days this year. Meanwhile, the summer and winter holidays in schools will be mentioned separately by the respective private and government-run educational institutes.

List of holidays in April

April 1: Saturday

April 2: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti. This is one of the most significant and sacred festivals for the Jain community. Also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, this special day marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, who was the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara of the present Avasarpini.

April 7: Good Friday. The day is observed by the Christian Community all across the globe to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 8: Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He is known as the man behind the making of the Constitution of India.

April 15: Saturday

April 16: Sunday

April 21: Ramadan. It is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. Muslims around the world practise sawm (fasting) to honour the sacred month. April 21 will be the last day of this sacred month following which Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the moon.

April 22: Eid-al-Fitr. This is one of the biggest festivals for Muslims. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, where Muslims hold fast from dawn to dusk.

April 23: Sunday

April 29: A month after Ram Navami, Sita Navami is grandly celebrated by devotees where Goddess Sita is worshipped. Also known as Janaki Jayanti, it is celebrated by the Hindu community with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp.

April 30: Sunday.

Parents and guardians should keep in mind that the holiday list from the schools and the number of days will differ from state to state.

Read all the Latest Education News here