Schools to Remain Closed This Week for Janmashtami, G-20 Summit? Here's What We Know

Several schools are gearing up for a series of upcoming holidays in September, which hold both cultural and educational significance. According to the holiday schedule, students can expect to have a day off today, September 6, or tomorrow, September 7 due to Janmashtami. Schools in Delhi will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit. Schools will witness a total of four days of holiday this month.

This month is marked by various celebrations and observances that provide students with a break from their academic routines. These occasions range from paying tribute to educators to commemorating religious festivals. Additionally, schools will be shut on September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 28 for Milad un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad.

Janmashtami Holiday: September 6 or 7 (state specific)

The Hindu community commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami. The day is widely observed in the country and varies based on the lunar calendar. The actual dates of the events this year are a little hazy. According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will be observed on both the above days. There are celebrations that include devotional music, dance performances, and dramatisations of Lord Krishna’s life, and many schools observe a holiday to allow students and staff to take part.

G20 Summit Holidays: September 8 to 10: (Delhi only)

The G20 Summit is a major international gathering of leaders from the world to discuss global economic challenges. This year’s summit will be held in Delhi, India. While the summit itself will entail high-level discussions, schools in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in order to support the event and manage traffic congestion. This provides school students with the opportunity to observe the country’s involvement in global events.

The main event will feature many top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

The Delhi police have issued specific rules and precautions for the summit’s smooth operation ahead of time. The gathering of world leaders and other dignitaries will take place on September 9 and 10 at Pragati Maidan’s freshly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam. According to the notification given by the authorities, all markets, banks, and other business facilities in the districts surrounding Pragati Maidan would stay closed. All traffic restrictions will go into effect on Thursday, September 7, and will last until Monday, September 11.