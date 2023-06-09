SECR Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway is Hiring for 772 Apprentice Positions, How to Apply

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has opened applications for apprentice positions. Candidates can apply by visiting SECR’s official website at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process for SECR recruitment 2023 commenced on June 8 and will close on July 7 at 11:59 pm.

With this recruitment drive, SECR aims to fill 772 vacancies within the organisation. It is advised that candidates thoroughly review the official recruitment notice for instructions and guidelines before submitting their applications.

SECR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

1. For Nagpur Division: 708 vacancies

(Fitter: 62, Carpenter: 30, Welder: 14, COPA: 117, Electrician: 206, Stenographer (English)/ Secretarial Assistant: 20, Stenographer (Hindi): 10, Plumber: 22, Painter: 32, Wireman: 40, Electronic Mechanic: 12, Diesel Mechanic: 75, Upholsterer (Trimmer): 2, Machinist: 34, Turner: 5, Dental Laboratory Technician: 1, Hospital Waste Management Technician: 1, Health Sanitary Inspector: 1, Gas Cutter: 4, and Cable Jointer: 20)

2. For Workshop Moti Bagh Nagpur: 64 posts

(Fitter: 29, Welder: 8, Carpenter: 10, Painter: 10, Turner: 4, and Secretarial Practice: 3).

SECR Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria to apply for the positions. They should fall within the age range of 15 to 24 years as of June 6, 2023. Additionally, candidates are required to possess a Class 10 pass certificate or its equivalent, with a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent, from a recognised Board/Institute. Moreover, they should hold a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the specified trade as notified.

SECR Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

To fill out the SECR Recruitment 2023 application form, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit South East Central Railway’s official website - secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” or “Career” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the notification on SECR Recruitment 2023 for Apprentices and click on it.

Step 4: Read the notification carefully and understand the eligibility criteria and job requirements.

Step 5: To proceed, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 6: Fill in all the essential details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience.

Step 7: Upload the compulsory scanned documents as mentioned in the application form.

Step 8: Cross-check the information entered and submit the form as instructed.

SECR Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of applicants will be based on a merit list, which will be compiled considering both the ITI scores in the relevant trade for which the applicant is applying and the proportion of marks obtained in their matriculation (Class 10) examination. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the checking of their original documents. The candidates undergoing training will be given a stipend per month to be prescribed by SECR.