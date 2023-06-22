Secure Your Spot in CSE IIT: Know the Eligibility Criteria And Seat Availability for 2023

The JEE Advanced results were announced on June 18 this year, after which the admission process for Indian Institutes of Technology started in full swing. Aspiring students are now actively waiting for their admission to the esteemed IITs, with a particular interest in the highly sought-after computer science discipline.

Securing a seat in computer science is difficult and once achieved it provides enormous future possibilities. The branch of computer science holds unparalleled craze among BTech aspirants, largely due to the amazing career opportunities and lucrative salary packages it offers.

Achieving admission into the computer science branch demands not only passing the rigorous JEE Advanced examination but also securing a commendable rank. The fierce competition further intensifies the challenge of gaining admission to this sought-after branch. Let’s get into the specifics of the seats that are available and the requisite ranks for admission to various IITs.

There are a total of 1928 seats in computer science courses in all 23 IIT colleges in the country. In such a situation, in order to get enroll in this course the aspirant must secure a rank below 2000 or even less than that. If any student leaves his/her seat then those ranked below can get also get a chance.

This year a total of 1,80,372 students appeared for the JEE Advanced out of which 43,773 students qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage stands at 24.5 percent which is lower than the last year, where the overall pass percentage stood at 26.17 percent.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad has become the JEE Advanced topper scoring 341 marks out of 360 which makes 94.72%. Another student from Hyderabad, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has emerged out to be the female topper by scoring 298 marks which sum up to 82.77%, and has secured AIR 56.

How to check JEE Adavanced results

You can check your JEE advance results by following these steps

Visit the official website of jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Link for Result Portal”

When the page opens fill in your details, Roll number, Date of birth, and Phone Number.

Next, click on Get the result

Now check your results and take a screenshot for further processes