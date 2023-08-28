SEED 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 30, Exam on January 7

The Symbiosis Institute of Design has started the online registration process for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024. The registration process for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) entrance exam commenced on August 26 and the last date to apply for the SEED 2024 is November 30. Candidates can register themselves for the entrance exam by visiting the official website – sid.edu.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the SEED 2024 exam was November 20 but the institute extended it by 10 days. According to the tentative schedule, the exam will be held on January 7.

SEED 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Students must have passed their class 12 from a recognised board/institute or have a government-approved diploma certificate with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST students) to be eligible to appear for the SEED 2024.

SEED 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to Symbiosis Institute of Design’s official website atsid.edu.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘BDes Registration Now Open’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter basic details (BDES ID/E-mail ID and password).

Step 4: Soon after registering, log in again using the BDes ID or email ID and password generated.

Step 5: The SEED 2024 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter personal, and academic details and other information on the respective fields.

Step 7: Upload all the documents and pay the essential fee.

Step 8: Review the application form and submit it as asked.

SEED 2024: Application Fee

While registering for the SEED 2024 entrance exam, students need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,950 in online mode.

SEED BDes 2024: Admissions Schedule

SID, Pune

–– Commencement of Registration– August 26

–– Closure of Registration – November 30

–– Admit Card Generation – December 15

–– Mock Test – December 17

–– Mock Re-Test – December 18

–– SEED exam – January 7, 2024

–– Result declaration and merit list – To be announced later.

–– Programme Commencement – July 2024

SSPAD, Nagpur

–– Commencement of Registration – August 26

–– Closure of Registration – November 30

–– Admit Card Release – December 11, 2023 to January 7, 2024

–– Entrance Date (Mock Test) – December 17

–– Entrance Exam Date – January 7, 2024

–– Result Declaration – January 25, 2024

–– Shortlist Declaration – January 30, 2024

–– Programme Commencement – July 2024