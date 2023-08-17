SEED 2024 Registration to Begin Today at sid.edu.in, All You Need to Know

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will start the online application process for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 today, August 17. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website at sid.edu.in. As per the admission schedule, the deadline to register for SEED 2024 is November 20.

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design is an aptitude test for students seeking admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes that are offered at different campuses of Symbiosis across the country.

SEED 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed their class 12 from a recognised board/institute or students who have a government-approved diploma certificate with 50 per cent marks (whereas 45 per cent for SC and ST candidates) are eligible to apply for the SEED 2024.

SEED 2024: Documents Required to Apply

— Class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) mark sheet and pass certificate.

— Recent passport-size photo (uploaded in .jpg, .jpeg, .png, or .gif format). In addition, the size should not be more than 150 kb.

— Date of birth (DoB) certificate.

— A valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar card, pan card, or driving licence).

— Caste certificate, (if applicable).

SEED 2024: Steps To Register For The Entrance Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at sid.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘SEED 2024 Registration’ link.

Step 3: Register yourself on the login window.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Then pay the application fee and cross-check all the details.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form.

SEED 2024: Application Fee

While applying for the SEED 2024 entrance exam, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,950 (Rs 1,950 for the SEED exam and Rs 1,000 for SID) in online mode.

The Symbiosis Institute of Design will administer the exam tentatively in the third week of January next year. The online mock test for SEED 2024 will take place in the first half of January. The admit card for the exam will be released online days before the exam.