Seeking For Career in Human Resources? Here’s a List of Internships To Apply For This Week.

Internships are the best way if you want to switch or start your career. And if you are someone who likes to manage other people, human resources is the perfect career path to choose. Human Resources offers a fulfilling and rewarding path for people who love working with others, solving problems and contributing to the success of an organization. The key roles of HR professionals include recruiting, training, and retaining employees. Alongside, they are also responsible for handling compensation, benefits and employee relations. The biggest advantage that this profession offers is that it opens wide range of opportunities in various industries including healthcare, technology, government, and finance.

Below, we have curated a list of companies that are currently for the role of HR:

1) Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, Noida:

Haldiram Snacks Private Limited is inviting applications for Human Resources (HR) intern. The company is based in Noida and requires an immediate start. The duration of the internship is two months, with a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000. The roles and responsibilities includes sourcing and conducting interviews for various sales positions, developing an onboarding manual, working on corporate presentations and policies, and implementing employee engagement initiatives. There is only one opening available and interested candidates can apply last by July 20.

2) Reliance Capital Limited, Mumbai:

Reliance Capital Limited is currently offering an internship position in Human Resources (HR) with an immediate start. In is an in-office opportunity based in Mumbai that will last for six months and offers a stipend ranging from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 10,000 per month. The selected interns will have to screen resumes and application forms, organizing interviews, and posting job advertisements on various platforms. Candidates with strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, excellent administrative and organizational skills will be preferred. The last date to apply is July 20 and there is only one opening available.

3) Unacademy, Bangalore:

Unacademy that is located in Bangalore is currently offering an immediate start for a Human Resources (HR) internship. The duration of the internship is set at three months, with a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. The primary responsibilities for this role include working on sourcing candidates, coordinating HR activities, and managing stakeholders. The internship provides an opportunity to enhance skills in spoken English and Hindi proficiency, as well as gain hands-on experience with MS Excel, MS Office, and MS Word. A total of three openings are available for this internship. interested candidates are advised to submit their applications by July 19.

4) ClearTax, Bangalore:

ClearTax, is currently offering an immediate start for a Talent Acquisition internship in Bangalore. Lasting for six months, the company will provide a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. As an intern, candidate will play a crucial role in supporting the recruitment process for various positions, screening and conducting interviews, and acting as a brand ambassador by engaging with stakeholders. With just one opening available, the last date to apply is July 18.

5) Economic Times Edge, Mumbai:

Economic Times Edge, based out in Mumbai, is hiring interns for Human Resources (HR). With an immediate start, the duration of the internship lasts for three months. Shortlisted candidates will be given a monthly stipend of Rs. 5000. You will be responsible for vendor management, handling administrative and HR operations, coordinating with various departments, and participating in talent acquisition activities as an intern. This internship provides an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic HR environment. A total of two openings are available for this role. Candidates who are interested can apply last by July 18.

6) Theobroma Foods Private Limited, Noida:

Theobroma Foods Private Limited, situated in Noida, is currently offering an immediate start for a Human Resources (HR) internship. The duration of the internship will last for six months accompanied by a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000. Your primary responsibilities as an intern will involve managing the complete recruitment process, sourcing profiles from various job portals, screening and shortlisting suitable candidates, and conducting interviews. On the successful completion of the internship, the company will provide a job offer, with a salary ranging from Rs. 3 to 4 lakh per annum as a permanent employee. Interested candidates can apply till July 17, for the two openings available.