Seeking Hotel Management Internship? Here's a List of Companies to Apply For This Week

Hotel management is a dynamic and rewarding field that offers a diverse range of career opportunities. As the hospitality industry continues to thrive, hotel management professionals play a crucial role in ensuring seamless guest experience and maximizing profitability. A career in hotel management offers numerous perks, including the chance to work in exciting locations around the world, interact with people from diverse cultures, and be part of an industry that constantly evolves to meet the needs of modern travellers. Whether you aspire to be an event planner, food and beverage director, or go for any other role within the industry, hotel management can provide a fulfilling and rewarding career path.

We have compiled a list of companies currently seeking interns in the field of hotel management. Check them out below:

Theobroma Foods Private Limited

Theobroma Foods Private Limited is offering an internship for three months with a job offer. Candidates who will be selected will be given a stipend of Rs 2,500 per month. The last date to apply for the post is May 29. Candidates can fill the application form for the vacancies at Internshala. The key tasks that the intern needs to perform is ensure compliance with the recipe and food standards set by the organisation. Once the candidates join, there are several benefits including flexible working hours, free snacks and beverages and more. There are 20 openings for this position and it is a work-from-office opportunity based out in Delhi.

PatilKaki

PatilKaki, a local home brand turned snack store is expanding its team in Navi Mumbai. The daily tasks include coordinating food pre-processing, promoting innovation in production, managing stock, ensuring safety compliance, and monitoring financial performance. The internship is for the duration of four months and selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month. There are two openings for this work-from-office profile and the last date to apply for the same is June 1. Candidates can apply at Internshala. The company offers an exciting opportunity in the FMCG sector and actively seeks individuals who are eager to learn and grow.

Retvens Services

Retvens Services is hiring interns for a period of six months. The company is providing a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month plus incentives. Interested candidates can apply by May 27 at the Internshala platform. Tasks include calling leads, following up on payments and onboarding, and preparing a hotel database. The number of vacancies is 11. This internship offers a performance-based structure where you will receive a minimum assured stipend along with a performance-linked incentive of Rs 500 per sale. The location is Indore.

top videos

Smoor Chocolates

Smoor Chocolates is offering an internship of six months. Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 5,000 to 13,000 per month. The last date to apply is May 26. Responsibilities include greeting and escorting customers, upselling products, delivering checks, collecting payments, and clearing tables. There are 20 openings for this internship and candidates with good English, communication skills, and with a pleasant personality can apply at Internshala. This is an in-office internship in different locations including Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.