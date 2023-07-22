Seeking to Start Career in Content Writing? Here’s a List of Internship Opportunities to Apply for This Week

Internships provide a great chance to start or restart your career. They not only improve your resume but also help you develop new skills. Among the wide range of options available in the market, content writing stands out as a continuously growing industry. Even the young generation is choosing content writing as their profession. If you are someone who loves to write, we have curated a list of internships that you can browse and apply to.

1) WhataPortrait.com is currently hiring candidates for content writing roles. This work-from-home opportunity has an immediate start date and a six-month term. The monthly stipend varies from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 16,000 per month. Working with the design and social media teams to provide engaging material for email campaigns and landing pages is a key component of the responsibilities of the role. The candidate will also be in charge of writing 2000–3000-word entertaining blog posts, rewriting and proofreading text as needed, and producing grammatically sound content on time. It is prohibited to use AI tools. The last date to apply is August 4.

2) Relinns Technologies in Chandigarh, Mohali, is offering a six-month internship in content writing with a salary of Rs. 8,000 per month. Candidates can apply until August 4. The creation of captivating articles, blogs, tales, and social media material to attract the audience are among the responsibilities. Interns will have practical experience working on real projects during the in-office internship, which consists of two or three rounds of interviews. The perks of the internship include a stipend, an internship certificate, cinema passes, Amazon gift cards, and prospective pre-placement offers. The welcoming workplace atmosphere may result in permanent employment with a salary between Rs 2 and Rs 5 lakh annually. There are a total of five openings for the position.

3) FlytBase Labs, located in Pune, is offering a content writing internship with an immediate start date and a duration of 6 months, providing a stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The selected intern will be responsible for crafting and editing high-quality content across various platforms, including blogs, articles, social media, webinars, product videos, presentations, emails, press releases, and the company website. Only one opening is available for this internship, and candidates can apply until August 4.

4) Admissify Edutech Private Limited, based in Delhi, has immediate openings for content writing internships with a duration of 3 months. The last date to apply for this internship is August 3. The intern will have the chance to earn a monthly stipend of between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 10,000. To attract the target audience, candidates day-to-day work will include creating engaging material for blogs, social media platforms, emails, and articles. The position also entails working with writers to find genuine and unique material associated with the company’s main industries. With 10 positions, this internship offers ambitious content writers a fantastic venue to present their abilities and acquire useful experience in the industry.

5) Puthir offers a work-from-home opportunity for learning AI tools and content creation. The internship, spanning 3 months, provides a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month initially, which may increase based on performance. Selected interns will engage in using SocratiQ to learn and explore specific topics, collaborating with other interns when necessary. They will share daily updates of their experiences with the tool and write articles about the topics, tools, and their exploration. There are a total of 10 openings available for this job profile. The last date to apply is August 11.