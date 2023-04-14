SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to April 16: All You Need to Know

The deadline for registering for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), and Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) for the academic year 2023 has been extended by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) until April 16. Candidates who have not yet filled out the SET, SLAT, or SITEEE 2023 application form may do so at the official website, set-test.org.

The SET, SLAT, and SITEEE 2023 will be administered online on May 6 and May 14 for a duration of 60 minutes each. While SET will be held from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, SLAT from 9 am to 10 am, and SITEEE from 2 pm to 3 pm. Candidates whose tests have been scheduled for May 6 will receive their admit cards on April 22, while those whose exams are slated for May 14 will receive them on April 28.

Candidates will be able to apply for admission to the undergraduate programmes across various streams offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) through the SET, SLAT, and SITEEE exams.

SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates registering for these exams must have completed class 12 or equivalent examinations in the appropriate streams from a recognised board or university with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for SC/ST category students). Candidates who are currently enrolled in Class 12 or who are awaiting their class 12 results may also apply, but they will be required to additionally present proof of completion. A candidate who has passed class 12 or an equivalent exam from a foreign board must receive an equivalent certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) Exam Pattern

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) administers the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) to candidates for admission to its various institutions. The exam is mandatory for candidates enrolling in undergraduate programmes in management, economics, mass communication, applied statistics and data science, computer studies, and liberal arts.

The SET 2023 will consist of four sections: general English, quantitative, general awareness, and analytical and logical reasoning. There will be a total of 60 questions, each worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking.

Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) Exam Pattern

Candidates who wish to enrol in the BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes provided by the four Symbiosis law colleges must take the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). Candidates are narrowed down by Symbiosis Law Schools based on SLAT results.

The SLAT 2023 will include 60 multiple-choice questions on general knowledge, analytical reasoning, reading comprehension, and legal and logical reasoning. There will be no negative marking, and each question carries one mark.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) Exam Pattern

The Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) is held to determine admissions into the BTech programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SITEEE 2023 will be divided into three sections: physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with physics and chemistry having 15 questions each and mathematics having 30 questions. There is no provision for negative marking, and each question will carry two marks.

