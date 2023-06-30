'Should Not Wear Jeans & T- Shirt In Any Situation', Ordered Bihar Education Dept

The Bihar Education Department has issued an ordered prohibiting employees and office bearers from wearing jeans and T- shirt. The order released by director of Bihar Education Department Subodh Kumar Choudhary asked posted employees to wear decent clothes in accordance with the terms of appointment. The order mentioned “The employees posted in the education department are not wearing clothes according to dignity, which opposes the rules. All employees are directed to wear clothes as per rules. They should not wear jeans and t- shirts in any situation."

The Bihar education department’s order follows Uttarakhand government’s direction to restrict wearing jeans and t-shirts. The Uttarakhand government has imposed a ‘ban’ on wearing of t-shirts and jeans by the posted employees in all government offices. In a meeting chaired by the Bageshwar’s District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, he banned wearing any informal clothing in the government offices by the posted employees.

It is not the first time when such orders are passed, Uttar Pradesh Government has also taken a similar stance. Other Indian States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had also issued a dress code for all their employees. In Maharashtra, although wearing jeans and a t-shirt may be considered stress-free by some, government workers in Maharashtra no longer consider them appropriate “office attire." The government may occasionally change its policies, but the new dress code prohibits employees from coming to work in their comfortable slippers.

The government directed officials to wear proper and clean clothes. Women employees can wear sarees, salwars, chudidars kurtas, trouser pants and shirts along with dupattas if necessary while for male posted employees, they have to wear T- shirts, pants or trousers. Other guidelines by the government includes, avoiding dark colours clothes and unusual needlework patterns or images. Additionally, nobody can enter an office wearing jeans and t-shirts. Men should wear shoes or sandals, and employees should wear chappals or sandals mentioned the circular.