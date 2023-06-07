SHRESHTA NETS 2023 Examination City Intimation Slip Released At shreshta.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) National Entrance Tests (NETS) 2023. Students who applied for the SHRESHTA NETS 2023 exam can download the advance city intimation slip on the official website – shreshta.nta.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the entrance examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 18.

Candidates must check or download their SHRESHTA NETS 2023 examination city intimation slip by using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) and follow the instructions contained therein.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for SHRESHTA (NETS) – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of SHRESHTA (NETS)–2023 shall be issued later,” an official notice from NTA reads.

The National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas is an offline exam that is held by the NTA for selecting schedule caste (SC) students for admission to Class 9 and 11 whose parental annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

SHRESHTA NETS Exam City Slip 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to NTA SHRESHTA’s official website at shreshta.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - ‘City intimation of SHRESHTA 2023’ under the candidate activity section.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin.

Step 4: Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The SHRESHTA NETS 2023 exam city slip will show up on the screen.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the exam city intimation slip for SHRESHTA NETS 2023, they can contact the NTA helpline number at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at shreshta@nta.ac.in.

SHRESHTA is a federally funded project that provides excellent SC boys and girls with admission to some of the best private residential schools in the country. According to the programme, around 3,000 students are selected each year for admission to Class 9 and Class 11.