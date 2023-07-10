SHRESHTA NETS 2023 Result Declared on nta.ac.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of SHRESHTA NETS 2023. Candidates who appeared for the National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas can check their results via the official website at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the official portal. The SHRESHTA NETS 2023 was administered by the agency on June 18 in a paper-pen mode. The entrance test was held at 66 centres that were located in 64 cities across the country.

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023: How To Download

Students can also follow the step-by-step process mentioned below to check their results.

Step 1: Go to the official website at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023’ link that is currently available on the homepage.

Step 3: In the new window, enter the correct login details and click submit.

Step 4: The SHRESHTA NETS result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scorecard and download the page.

SHRESHTA provides high-quality education only to students from Scheduled Castes (SCs) in respected residential institutions nationwide. “The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at subsequent stages of the admission process,” read the official notice.

Every year, around 3,000 students are expected to be selected for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 under the scheme. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has entrusted NTA with the responsibility of conducting the SHRESHTA NETS exam annually. The National Entrance Test for the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas is an offline exam that is held by the NTA for selecting scheduled caste (SC) students for admission to Class 9 and 11 whose parental annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh.