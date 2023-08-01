Shyamlal College Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 60 Assistant Professor Posts

Shyamlal College (SLC) of Delhi University is currently accepting applications for 60 vacant Assistant Professor positions. The recruitment advertisement has been published in the employment newspaper from July 29 to August 4. The college is looking to hire Assistant Professors for various subjects including Commerce, Computer Science, Hindi, History, Political Science, and Physical Education among others. Interested candidates can apply online for these positions by visiting the official website of the University of Delhi Online Application Portal at colrec.uod.ac.in. The deadline for applying for these various positions is August 11, 2023.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

1. To apply for these posts, candidates are required to have a Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade if the grading system is followed) in a relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an accredited foreign University.

2. Cleared the national eligibility test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or holds a Ph.D. Degree.

3. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 38 years as of 1st May 2023.

4. Age relaxation will be provided as per the rules of the Maharashtra state government.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

During the application process, candidates need to provide their Email, Mobile, and other personal details. Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the vacancy:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi Online Application Portal at colrec.uod.ac.in.

STEP 2: Enter all the required fields in the provided form, including personal information, educational qualifications, and other details.

STEP 3: Candidates must proceed to the payment gateway to remit the fees. Payment options include Net banking, Credit card, or Debit card.

STEP 4: Once the payment process is completed, individuals can upload the scanned documents along with the filled form.

STEP 5: The application form will be displayed on the screen, allowing candidates to review the information provided before clicking on the Submit Button.

STEP 6: Download the final copy of the DU College online application form for future reference.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Below are the details of the application fee for all posts categorized as follows:

1. Payment Mode: Online, through credit/debit card/Net Banking

2. UR/OBC/EWS category: Rs. 500/-

3. SC/ST/PwBD category: No application fee

4. Please note that the fees once paid are non-refundable and non-adjustable under any circumstances.

5. Applicants applying for multiple posts/departments must submit separate applications and pay fees separately.

Shyamlal College DU Recruitment 2023: Salary

The salary for the positions of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor has been mentioned under DU Teaching Recruitment 2023. For Assistant Professor -

Academic Level 10 of 7th CPC, with a salary range of Rs. 57,700/- to Rs. 1,82,400/-.

For further information, candidates are advised to check the official website.