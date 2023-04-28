CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Home » education-career » SIHFW Recruitment 2023: 9,879 Posts For Nursing Officers And Pharmacists In Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

SIHFW Recruitment 2023: 9,879 Posts For Nursing Officers And Pharmacists In Rajasthan

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 13:05 IST

Delhi, India

A bonus point system, based on a candidate's experience, will also be a part of this recruitment drive.

A bonus point system, based on a candidate's experience, will also be a part of this recruitment drive.

The candidates applying for the post of Nursing officer should have a degree in BSC.

The State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan, has announced the recruitment drive for nursing officers and pharmacists. Of the 9,879 posts, 7,020 are for nursing officers, while 2,859 are for pharmacists. Applications will be available from May 5 to June 4. Interested candidates will be able to apply from the official website of SIHFW—sihfwrajasthan.com. The applicants are requested to visit the official website for any updates regarding the exam.

SIHFW Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIHFW—http://www.sihfwrajasthan.com/

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment of Nursing Officer/pharmacist link when available.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with your required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

RELATED NEWS

Step 5: Pay the application fee if required.

Step 6: Click on Submit button

Step 7: Download and save the application for future use.

The candidates applying for the post of Nursing officer should have a degree in BSC. Nursing from any recognised university whereas for the Pharmacist role, the applicant needs to have a B.Pharma. degree from any recognised institute.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit. They will be selected based on seniority by adding the marks they got in their professional examination and bonus marks for experience if any.

A bonus point system based on a candidate’s experience will be part of this recruitment drive as well. Ten additional points will be given if the applicant has one year of experience. The candidate will receive 20 and 30 bonus marks, respectively, for two and three years.

This standard method will not apply to those who worked during the Covid, and they will receive 15 extra points for experience of less than two years.

The Rajasthan government is likely to announce much more vacancies in the health department of their state this year. It is estimated that they will be announcing a total of 18,112 vacancies for various posts this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. government jobs
first published:April 28, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 13:05 IST