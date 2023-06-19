Simran And Srishti To Ankita And Vaishali, Sisters Who Conquered UPSC Together

India’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the most difficult exams conducted not only in the country but across the globe. It is highly competitive, and thousands of people appear for the exam after preparing for years. The exam is conducted in three stages: prelims, mains, and interviews.

There have been various success stories of people who have cleared the exam after preparing for years and working hard. However, today, let’s have a look at the success stories of siblings who cracked the exam.

Simran and Srishti:

Hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Simran, and Srishti both cleared the UPSC exam in 2020 and made their families proud. Simran, the elder one, secured a rank of 474 on her third attempt. On the other hand, the younger one, Srishti, is the younger one who cracked the exam on her first attempt, getting a rank of 373.

Anjali Meena and Anamika Meena:

Anjali Meena and Anamika Meena from the Dausa district in Rajasthan. The Meena sisters cleared the UPSC CSE exam in 2019. Anamika secured 116th rank, and Anjali got 494th rank on their very first attempt. Reportedly, their father, Ramesh Chandra, is also an IAS officer in the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Pankaj Kumawat and Amit Kumawat:

Pankaj and Amit Kumawat from the Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan also cleared UPSC CSE in 2019. Interestingly, the Kumawat brothers passed the UPSC exam in 2018 as well. But at that time, Pankaj and Amit had previously secured AIR 443 and AIR 600, respectively, and decided to give it another shot.

Subsequently. in 2019, Pankaj was ranked 423rd, while Amit was ranked 424th in the exam. Reportedly, it was found that they had cleared the exam without taking coaching. Their father used to work as a tailor, and their only source of income was sewing. As a result, both brothers decided to prepare all by themselves.

Ankita Jain and Vaishali Jain:

Ankita and Vaishali are from Agra, UP, and cracked the UPSC CSE together. They were also among the toppers. Ankita secured AIR 3rd, while Vaishali secured AIR 21st. Ankita was married to IPS Abhinav Tyagi, who had helped her in her preparation for the exam.