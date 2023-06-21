Simran Bharadwaj, The Haryana CDS Officer Who Cracked IAS On First Attempt With AIR 6

Success is often attributed to those who relentlessly strive for it, and Simran Bharadwaj, a dedicated CDS officer, has proven this adage true. Defying the odds, she achieved an impressive feat by cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam on her very first attempt. Hailing from Haryana, Simran’s lifelong dream was to become an IPS officer, and she left her position after clearing the CDS exam in 2021 (with an impressive All India Rank 6) to focus exclusively on the coveted Civil Services Exam.

Growing up, Simran experienced a nomadic lifestyle due to her father’s service as an Indian Army officer. Her educational journey took her to various parts of India, eventually culminating in her graduation from Army Public School. She then pursued a Journalism course at Kamala Nehru College in Delhi, where she actively engaged in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Simultaneously, she embarked on her preparations for the Civil Services Exam, dedicating herself to rigorous study alongside her bachelor’s degree.

Before taking the UPSC examination, Simran decided to gain a deeper understanding of the exam pattern by appearing for the CDS exam. Much to her surprise, she achieved an outstanding All India Rank 6 in the UPSC CDS results of 2021. Despite this remarkable accomplishment, Simran remains steadfast in her pursuit of becoming an IPS officer.

In 2021, Simran appeared for the UPSC examination and secured an All-India Rank of 172 on her first attempt. During interviews, she revealed her study plan, inspired by videos of previous UPSC toppers. She meticulously identified her strengths and weaknesses and commenced her preparations during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Simran acknowledges the pivotal role her mother played in her success, describing her as the “first and foremost pillar of strength." Her mother resigned from her job before marriage and instilled in Simran fluent English skills from a young age. During times of anxiety and nervousness, her mother provided unwavering support and prepared her for the challenges that lay ahead.

In an interview, Simran emphasizes the importance of perseverance and continuous progress. She firmly believes that hard work and consistency are the keys to success in this competitive examination.