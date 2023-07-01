CHANGE LANGUAGE
Six Agniveer Recruitment Rallies to Be Held in UP Till Next Jan: Chief Secretary
Six Agniveer Recruitment Rallies to Be Held in UP Till Next Jan: Chief Secretary

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 13:22 IST

Lucknow, India

The first rally will be held at Fatehgarh on July 20 (Representative Image)

Chairing a meeting with district officials, Mishra said the recruitment rallies will be held in Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi, and Gorakhpur

Six Agniveer recruitment rallies of the Indian Army will be held in Uttar Pradesh from July 20 till January 16 next year, state Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting with district officials, Mishra said the recruitment rallies will be held in Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi, and Gorakhpur, an official statement issued here said.

The first rally will be held at Fatehgarh on July 20, the statement said.

Mishra asked officials to ensure that the recruitment venues have all necessary arrangements for the candidates, such as accommodation, food, shelter, electricity, drinking water and clean toilets, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 01, 2023, 13:22 IST
