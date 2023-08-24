SNAP 2023: Symbiosis International University Begins Registration, Check Exam Date

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) commenced the registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 on August 23. Candidates are invited to submit their applications for MBA programmes through the official website, snaptest.org. The deadline for SNAP 2023 application submission is set for November 23.

The SNAP Test 2023 is slated to take place on December 10, 17, and 22. The exact timings for each candidate will be indicated on their respective admit cards once released. This computer-based test is scheduled across the mentioned dates, with the specific timings mentioned in the admit card. Results are anticipated to be declared by January 10, 2024, in line with the SNAP 2023 announcement.

SNAP 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To complete the SNAP application, you must meet these criteria:

1. Hold an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

2. General category: Minimum 50 per cent in undergraduate degree.

3. SC/ST category: Minimum 45 per cent in degree/certificate.

4. International university graduates need an AIU certificate.

5. Final-year students can also apply.

SNAP 2023: How to Apply

Follow the step-by-step process to fill out SNAP Application Form 2023:

Step 1: Visit snaptest.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click “Apply Now" on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and create login details in the new window.

Step 4: Log in using SNAP ID or Email ID and Password.

Step 5: Fill out the SNAP 2023 application and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for reference.

SNAP 2023: Documents Required

When completing the SNAP 2023 registration process, ensure you have the following documents at hand:

1. A valid identification proof, such as a driving license, PAN card, voter ID card, or Aadhaar card.

2. Contact number for communication purposes.

3. Email ID to associate with your application.

4. Scanned passport-sized coloured photograph.

5. Scanned signature.

6. Mark sheet of 10th-grade examination.

7. Mark sheet of 12th-grade examination.

8. Degree/ Graduation certificate.

SNAP 2023: Application Fees

SNAP 2023 registration fee costs Rs 2,250 per test, plus applicable taxes by November 23, 2023. Late drafts won’t be accepted. For the MBA program, applicants need to pay Rs 1,000 per course.

SNAP 2023: Exam Pattern

The upcoming SNAP exam will adhere to the following pattern set by the officials. The format will comprise solely of multiple-choice questions, with a total of 60 questions. A duration of 1 hour will be allotted to solve these questions. Each question will carry 1 mark, and incorrect answers will incur a penalty of -0.25 marks.

SNAP 2023 is crucial for admission to diverse programs in the university’s institutes, including 26 MBA programs. Candidates can apply for three tests, and the admissions process relies on merit. If attempting multiple tests, the highest score will be considered. Scores are valid for the academic year 2024-25.