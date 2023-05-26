Snehlata, The Joshimath Topper, Who Secured 4th Rank In Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Exams

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on May 25, 2023. As per the results, Snehlata of Saraswati Vidya Mandir from Joshimath secured the first position in the district with a score of 98.4 per cent marks in her intermediate board examinations. Adding another feather to her cap of achievements, Snehlata also stands fourth in the state of Uttarakhand. Apart from her, two other girl students made it to the top ten list.

Joshimath town was declared as a ‘landslide and subsidence-hit zone’. Reportedly, more than 60 residents lived in uninhabitable dwellings in the sinking town and were moved to temporary relief centres. Amidst this situation, a landslide incident occurred in January that affected the living and mental conditions of people living there, especially students who were preparing for their board examinations.

Due to the difficult living conditions, there was a constant worry of schools shutting down anytime. But, the students thrived even in these dire conditions and passed with flying colours while living in relief camps. The schools and their respective family members are also proud of their achievements. Reportedly, Snehlata scored 492 marks out of 500 in her Class 12th examinations.

As per reports, Snehlata informed that the landslide took place in January when she was preparing for her examinations. She was worried if the schools would be open or not. She was also concerned about various other factors including being displaced. However, she claimed that even with so many doubts, everything turned out well.

The teachers were quite encouraging and the family too extended their support, which helped her in her achievements. She also revealed what her teachers asked the students to do to secure good marks in the examinations. She said that if they (students) wanted to score based on their merit, then they should stay away from mobile phones and social media.

Students can view their results on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in respectively. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education under the Government of Uttarakhand India held the board examinations for Class 10th from March 17th to April 6th, while the examinations for Class 12 were conducted from March 16th to April 6th.