Software Engineers Get Rs 5.9 Crore Base Salary In Google, Reveals Leaked Data

American tech giant Google’s name is known to all. The company focuses on artificial intelligence, online advertising, search engine technology, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. It is referred to as the ‘most powerful company in the world’. It is also one of the world’s most valuable brands, known for its market dominance, data collection, and technological advantages in the field of artificial intelligence. Being a software giant, Google also provides the best pay packages to its employees.

Recently, salary reports of Google employees have been leaked, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. The report revealed details about how much its employees got paid in 2022. The data released is only valid for full-time employees in America. Let’s take a look at the salary packages of Google employees.

As per the leaked report, software engineers get the highest salary at Google. In the report through which the salaries of Google employees have been revealed, the top 10 posts have been mentioned. This includes Software Engineer, Engineer Manager, Enterprise Direct Sales, Legal Corporate Counsel, Sales Strategy, and UX Design positions. In 2022, the base salary of software engineers was Rs 5.9 crore. Engineering managers acquired the second-best salary of Rs 3.28 crore.

Employees working in the Enterprise Direct Sales and Legal Corporate Counsel teams were paid Rs 3.09 crore and Rs 2.62 crore as base salaries, respectively. The Program Managers earned the lowest base salary of Rs 2.46 crore in 2022. Altogether, the spreadsheet report incorporated the details of 12,000 Google employees. The median salary procured by a Google employee in 2022 was viewed to be Rs 2.3 crore. Along with salary, Google also provides facilities like stock options and other bonuses to its employees.

In the 2022 data collected by MyLogIQ, Meta ranked second and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, ranked third among the highest-paying companies. The data was analysed by the Wall Street Journal. As per the latest reports, on Thursday, Google announced that it had started a new initiative. They have begun a test of a new artificial intelligence tool that could prove useful for journalists to write news pieces. The tool has been named Genesis. It can take information about current events and curate news content. The objective behind developing the tool is to ensure journalists have more time at their disposal to perform important tasks that are higher on the priority list.