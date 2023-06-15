Son of Farmer, Himanshu Vats Tops UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2021, Says Interview Phase 'Difficult'

The results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021, held by UPSC, have been declared and Himanshu Vats from Delhi has clinched All India Rank 1. Himanshu’s father works as a marginal farmer, while his mother is a dedicated homemaker. They reside together in a close-knit village called Jhatikra, located in the Najafgarh area of South West Delhi.

Himanshu completed his 10th grade at Krishna Model School in Najafgarh, Delhi, where he achieved a perfect CGPA of 10. Following that, he pursued his 12th-grade education in the non-medical field at Rao Man Singh Sr. Sec School in Najafgarh, Delhi, where he again obtained an impressive score of 97.2 per cent. For his undergraduate studies, Vats enrolled in Computer Engineering at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology in Dwarka, Delhi.

Also read| UPSC CSE 2022: Daughter of Grocery Store Owner, Kanika Goyal Secures AIR 9, Shares Strategy

Himanshu says he faced several challenges during his preparation for the exam but didn’t give up. “In my first attempt, I faced difficulties during the interview phase, which affected my overall performance. Additionally, I obtained lower marks on paper 1. However, this year, I performed well in the written examination and my interview went smoothly," he said, adding that one major issue that hampered his preparation was poor transport and connectivity in his area. “Thankfully, with the shift to online education, things improved significantly," says the UPSC CAPF AC 2021 topper.

When asked if he encountered any setbacks during his preparation for the CAPF exam, he said in the 2020 attempt he narrowly missed the reserve list by just six marks. However, he persevered and made a comeback in 2021, which marked his second attempt. “I dedicated myself to understanding the precise exam pattern of the CAPF exam and invested significant effort in improving my performance during the interview phase," he said.

Himanshu has brought immense joy and pride not only to his parents but also to the entire community in his village, where he has been living since birth. “The happiness and pride expressed by my parents are truly remarkable, reflecting their genuine delight in my accomplishments," he said. He is fond of playing cricket and enjoys participating in the sport. Apart from his preparation, he enjoys teaching, watching movies and web series, and running his YouTube channel.

He was not employed since his graduation but he started teaching students specifically for the UPSC CAPF exam over the past year, which allowed him to dedicate time to his own preparation. He made use of various platforms for specific CAPF preparation videos. BYJU’S Exam Prep and its reading materials, sample pampers and expert faculties helped him in his preparation journey.

When asked what inspired him to join the Armed Forces, he expressed, “There is no one in my family who has served in the armed forces or the government sector. This lack of representation motivated me to embark on this journey, aiming to change the attitudes and perceptions towards it. Furthermore, both my family and I have always aspired to see myself as a police officer, which fueled my decision to pursue the CAPF exam. I hope that my journey will inspire other youths in my village as well."