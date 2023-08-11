CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Son Of Street Vendor Rejected IIT Delhi Seat To Pursue Computer Science In DTU
1-MIN READ

Son Of Street Vendor Rejected IIT Delhi Seat To Pursue Computer Science In DTU

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

As stated by Balwant Singh, Sujal scored 99.5 percent in JEE Mains all credits to his hard work (Representative Image)

As stated by Balwant Singh, Sujal scored 99.5 percent in JEE Mains all credits to his hard work (Representative Image)

Sujal's father sells towel near the Great India Place mall, Noida and with 5-6 customers in a day he try hard to manage Sujal's education expense. For the same, he has sometimes borrowed money from his relatives

Based in Noida, Sujal Singh admitted into IIT Delhi in a Civil Engineering course. It was a dream come true not only for him but for his family as well. But soon, Sujal realised that his interest and future of the world lies in Computer. Hence with support of his father, he rejected the IIT Delhi seat and went to get an admission in Delhi Technological University (DTU) in Computer Science course.

Sujal’s father sells towel near the Great India Place mall, Noida. With 5-6 customers on daily basis, his father works hard to meet the two ends. But seeing his son dedication, 47 years old Balwant Singh who earns less than Rs 20,000 in a month happily devotes his left over savings for Sujal’s  education. Recalling the hard work of his son with Indian Express, he said, “I knew my child was capable, he used to study all day. Sujal woke up early in the morning and studied till late at night. Whenever I would wake up at night to get water at about 2-3 am, he would still be studying. He never spent much time outside with friends also.”

As stated by Balwant Singh, Sujal scored 99.5 percent in JEE Mains all credits to his hard work. Sharing his views on Sujal’s education he said that, “I never forced my kids to pursue a particular field. I want to see them excel in the field they opt for." Moreover, Singh’s daughter is pursing Science in Delhi and aims to crack UPSC examination.

Sujal Singh’s dream to get admission in DTU was not an easy one. The fees of the University is higher hence rejecting the idea of bank loan, Balwant borrowed money from his relatives. Seeing the calibre of Sujal, his relatives supported him financially. Sharing deeds, Balwant said Sujal’s uncle lent them Rs 1 lakh for his education. However, at the same time, he is worried about the future expenses of his education but firmly believes that he will manage Sujal’s education.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves travelling as its full of experience and practical knowledge. Follow her...Read More
Tags:
  1. Success Story
  2. iit
first published:August 11, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 14:08 IST