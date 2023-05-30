South Asian University Under Fire For Offering Rs 8,000 Stipend To Research Assistant

South Asian College (SAU) has recently received a tonne of criticism from people for offering a salary of Rs. 8,000 to the applicants who have applied for the position of part-time research assistant. Not only this, the Delhi-based university stipulated in its job posting that all the candidates must have a postgraduate degree in order to be considered for the position. After that, a number of critics went on to point out that the pay is very low, even for a part-time job. Moreover, the chosen applicants will be expected to serve in New Delhi, where the cost of living is a lot more expensive than in many other places.

On Wednesday, May 24, South Asian University posted a job opening for two research assistant positions for a project titled “India and the UN Security Council: Reaching Beyond the Permanent Seat," which received funding from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), can be found on their official website. The selected candidates will have flexible working hours and the project will run for ten months.

Along with this, they also informed applicants that they must hold a PhD, MPhil, or postgraduate degree in international relations or a related discipline with a minimum of 55% marks to apply for the post. In the meantime, the stipend is listed as Rs 8,000 per month.

The salary has blown people’s minds. Seeing the post, the Twitter page Narrative Fixer tweeted, “Part-time research assistant salary 8000/month? Seriously? Why does South Asian Uni University think that it would be able to produce excellent work on this important topic?"

While another user tweeted, “Nowadays in most organizations and industries people who have completed Ph.D. or any higher degree the values for their things are reduced by their remuneration of salary. It’s time to think for every scholar to raise and ask the government to get rights to career opportunities."

" South Asian Uni 8000/- is quite low for applicants with PhD, please relook at this, I hope the university is in Delhi & not in some remotely unknown area of the world! Regarding 8000/-Remuneration Raise to the global standards not only in collecting fees but also paying salaries." another remarked.

However, South Asian University is an international institution backed by eight member countries that collectively make up the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Its headquarter is situated in Maidan Garhi, South Delhi.