SPJIMR Begins Application for PG Programme in Management for Working Professionals

S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has begin the application process for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for the academic session 2024-25. The course is an 18-month AICTE-approved programme for working executives and is designed as a career accelerator claims the mangement institute.

SPJIMR has made this programme for candidates with a minimum of three years of work experience and strong domain knowledge, providing them with the skills to take on expansive roles in general management. The last date for applications for the batch of 2024-25 is October 2, 2023. The programme is scheduled to commence on December 2, 2023.

The programme has introduced a three-phase admissions system to offer early offers to exceptional candidates. The Institute has also released a new initiative called ‘Restart’ to target women candidates who are on a career break and wish to rejoin the workforce. The PG in Management programme offers specialisations in Finance, Information Management, Marketing, Operations & Supply Chain, Business Analytics, and General Management claims the institute.

The PGPM programme claims to combine traditional classroom learning with non-classroom programmes infused with design thinking and a growth mindset. It offers international immersion opportunities in specialised areas, collaborating with top-ranked global B-Schools. Prof. Nilendra Singh Pawar, Chairperson, PGPM, shared a message for aspirants: “The programme offers immense value to the students as it provides strong curriculum design and great international exposure.”

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility include a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university. Aspirants should have a minimum of three years of relevant work experience at the start of the programme.

Candidates can apply with a valid GMAT or CAT score, with GMAT scores between October 30, 2018, and October 30, 2023, or CAT scores for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 being accepted. The last date to submit the GMAT score is October 30, 2023. Women who have taken a career break can also apply under the Restart Initiative, provided they have a career break of at least two years and possess three years of full-time work experience.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their profiles. The profile of the candidate is evaluated considering the following factors:

● Academic record

● Relevance of work experience in specialization applied for

● Versatility and Achievements