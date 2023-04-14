SPJIMR Introduces 2 Year Online PG Diploma in Management

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has introduced a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) online programme on Coursera. The programme is specifically designed for professionals who wish to pursue formal management education while also maintaining their jobs and residing in their current locations.

The programme spans over two years, with year I comprising functional and general management courses. In year II, students can choose from six industry-oriented micro-specialisations. With a total of 80 credits which are equivalent to 2400 hours of engagement, the degree is delivered in blended mode, providing both synchronous and asynchronous learning options.

Learners will have the opportunity to experience regular interactions with entrepreneurs and leaders from industry under the mentorship program. The cohorts will be designed to help them build competencies such as problem-solving, leadership and communication, accountability, and social sensitivity.

The teaching pedagogy includes live sessions by SPJIMR core faculty and visiting faculty, pre-recorded videos explaining the basics, case analysis and discussions, simulations, tutorials, and peer learning through group work sessions. The programme also includes three campus immersions of five days each.

SPJIMR Dean Dr Varun Nagaraj said, “At the heart of the online PGDM is the belief that education should adapt to the needs of learners, and not the other way around. We enable participants to pursue higher education on their own terms, fitting their studies around their busy lives, thanks to the flexibility of online learning. Our course is designed to be accessible, convenient, and above all, responsive to the needs of the participants."

“By partnering with leading Indian universities, we are opening doors to high-quality, flexible and affordable degrees to our global learners, helping them achieve their academic and career goals,” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and digital, online education has become a crucial component of lifelong learning.

